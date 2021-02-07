Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 22,019 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SSO stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $98.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.03.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.