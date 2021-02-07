Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,069 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares by 1,495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $850,000.

Get Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares alerts:

ERX opened at $17.86 on Friday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $134.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.