Simplex Trading LLC Has $818,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,427 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $132.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $132.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

