Simplex Trading LLC Increases Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 2,365.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACES. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $113,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1,240.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.82.

