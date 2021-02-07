Simplex Trading LLC Increases Stock Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 2,365.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1,240.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period.

BATS:ACES opened at $97.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average is $64.82.

