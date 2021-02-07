Simplex Trading LLC Invests $1.64 Million in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,547,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 37,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $92.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

