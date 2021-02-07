Simplex Trading LLC Invests $6.76 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 526,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,846,000 after buying an additional 189,283 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $251.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $252.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

