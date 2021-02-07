Simplex Trading LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,192 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.03.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

