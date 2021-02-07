Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 48,992 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 1,404.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,992 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,236.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $317,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $44.10.

