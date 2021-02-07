Simplex Trading LLC Sells 11,192 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,192 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,567 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $101.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.03.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.