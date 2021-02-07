Simplex Trading LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $117.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.56 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

