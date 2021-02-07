Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) vs. Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Critical Survey

Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Simulated Environment Concepts alerts:

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Charter Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Charter Communications $45.76 billion 2.70 $1.67 billion $7.54 81.92

Charter Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Volatility and Risk

Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of -1.62, meaning that its stock price is 262% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charter Communications has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Simulated Environment Concepts and Charter Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A Charter Communications 0 4 19 1 2.88

Charter Communications has a consensus price target of $668.74, indicating a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Charter Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Charter Communications is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Charter Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Charter Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Charter Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A Charter Communications 5.70% 7.50% 1.87%

Summary

Charter Communications beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products. The company also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi. In addition, it offers voice communications services using voice over Internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. Further, the company provides video programming, static IP and business WiFi, email and security, and multi-line telephone services, as well as Web-based service management; sells local advertising across various platforms for networks, such as MTV, CNN, and ESPN; Audience App for optimizes linear inventory; and sells video and online advertising inventory to local, regional, and national advertising customers. Additionally, it offers communications products and managed service solutions; data connectivity services to mobile and wireline carriers on a wholesale basis; and owns and operates regional sports networks and local sports, news, and community channels. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 29.2 million residential and small and medium business customers. Charter Communications, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.