Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Stock Price Down 18.6%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) shares dropped 18.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 6,816,904 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,099,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 862.55% and a negative return on equity of 39.83%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

