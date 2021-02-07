SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $150.00 at Roth Capital

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SiTime presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $131.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.08. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $143.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.86 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $410,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,535,762.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 1,574 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $130,342.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,256 shares in the company, valued at $11,034,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

