Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.55. 68,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 119,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from $4.35 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Skeena Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKREF)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.