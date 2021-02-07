SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 2,490 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

IJJ opened at $92.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average of $78.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $92.71.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

