SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Medical were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.37 on Friday. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $43,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $308,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Medical Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.