SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on S92. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

ETR S92 opened at €61.90 ($72.82) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.41. SMA Solar Technology AG has a 12 month low of €17.84 ($20.99) and a 12 month high of €71.80 ($84.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.55.

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

