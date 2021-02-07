Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAP. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 boosted their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Snap to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $436,824.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,699,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 16.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 1,949.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 173,103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

