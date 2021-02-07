SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Head to Head Analysis

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SOC Telemed and Progyny, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 4 0 2.80 Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83

SOC Telemed presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.44%. Progyny has a consensus price target of $35.83, suggesting a potential downside of 28.22%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Progyny.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOC Telemed and Progyny’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A Progyny $229.68 million 18.83 -$8.57 million $0.11 453.82

SOC Telemed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progyny.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed N/A N/A N/A Progyny 1.03% 7.43% 5.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Progyny shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Progyny beats SOC Telemed on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.