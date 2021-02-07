Sony (NYSE:SNE) Shares Up 5.3%

Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $118.50 and last traded at $116.71. 2,022,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,168,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 42.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Sony by 42.9% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 24.5% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sony (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

