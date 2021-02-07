Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,707 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $144.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

