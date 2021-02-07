Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

