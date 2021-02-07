Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $240.38 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 381.56, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56. Insiders sold a total of 1,575,587 shares of company stock valued at $333,839,466 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

