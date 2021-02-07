Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.46.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $157.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

