Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 566,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 55,470 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 90.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 280,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 780,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.14 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

