S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,523,000 after purchasing an additional 406,628 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,759,000 after purchasing an additional 261,808 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 85.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,156,000 after purchasing an additional 216,061 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 188,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,876,000 after purchasing an additional 167,567 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $324.02 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.47 and a 200-day moving average of $339.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

