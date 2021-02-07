SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Holdings Decreased by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.93 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99.

