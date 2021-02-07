SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,614,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581,001 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.5% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $466,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after buying an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after buying an additional 965,614 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,985,000 after buying an additional 393,972 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $169.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,538,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,507,980. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

