SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Raised by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 4.4% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.49.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

