SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.81 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.49.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

