SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

