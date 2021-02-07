SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.78

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 76914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

