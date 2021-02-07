SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SSPPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Peel Hunt cut SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SSP Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

SSPPF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

