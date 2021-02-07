Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.46

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLFPY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

