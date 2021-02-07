Standex International (NYSE:SXI) PT Raised to $101.00

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

SXI opened at $86.28 on Friday. Standex International has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,376 shares of company stock worth $818,947 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Standex International by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

