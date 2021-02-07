State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.68 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $93.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

