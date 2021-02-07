State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 27.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in The Kroger by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after buying an additional 2,262,346 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,004,000 after buying an additional 2,237,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,491,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,348,000 after acquiring an additional 874,515 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KR opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

