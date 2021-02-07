State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after buying an additional 1,057,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,560,000. Alleghany Corp DE grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 290,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 317,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.42.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $159.89 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 999.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

