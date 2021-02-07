State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $228,630,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7,840.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,309,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,126,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $48,931,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $41,635,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.