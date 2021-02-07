State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,200 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

