Stelco (TSE:STLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$26.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$14.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STLC. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.31.

Shares of STLC opened at C$22.85 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$3.24 and a 12 month high of C$26.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.14.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

