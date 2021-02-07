Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

SHOO opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -117.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $39.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.