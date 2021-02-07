Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Sell Rating for HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their sell rating on shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $3.40 target price on the stock.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.28.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. HEXO has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 96.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

