Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $706,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,507,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after buying an additional 1,162,420 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after buying an additional 435,412 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,100,000 after purchasing an additional 229,656 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,377,000 after purchasing an additional 703,868 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.