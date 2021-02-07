Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $126,735,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 118,903 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 168,781 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 103.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 646,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 402,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

FHI opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $230,492.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 540,530 shares in the company, valued at $15,313,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.