Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $1,535,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $762.25 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.82, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $788.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $733.25.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,530 shares of company stock worth $26,191,080. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

