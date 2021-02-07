Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 9.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 3.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Twitter by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Twitter by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $57.44.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $302,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $130,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,945. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.