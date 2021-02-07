Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7,262.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPIN opened at $59.83 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $60.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70.

