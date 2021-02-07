Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,575 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 27.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

